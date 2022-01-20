Revelstoke Credit Union announces post-secondary education awards

Two bursary opportunities are currently open for application with another to open on Feb. 14

The Revelstoke Credit Union (RCU) has announced two bursary opportunities open for application.

RCU’s annual bursary competition, the Fred Olynyk Bursary, is open for application until March 11th this year.

The award is in honour of Fred Olynyk, a long-time resident of Revelstoke who served as director for the RCU for over 28 years. The $3000 bursary is dispersed annually over the student’s tenure in a post-secondary school.

According to the RCU, the award winner must complete an essay a topic selected by members of RCU’s board of directors and executive team.

Fred, his wife Mary and family lived in Revelstoke until 1997 before relocating to Kamloops.

Fred worked in the forestry industry, was an ardent vegetable gardener and a sports enthusiast. Fred’s grandson, Kelly Olynyk, has gone on to play professional basketball for the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

Olynyk joined the RCU in 1958 when a committee was formed to study the possibility of purchasing a building to suitably accommodate the Credit Union.

According the the RCU, his involvement with the organization was commendable.

“RCU is proud to participate in the Credit Unions of BC Bursary Program, established to help BC students reach their post-secondary education goals. Students can submit their bursary applications today and get help toward funding their future!” said the RCU in a press release.

The Valeyo Learning Grant, a national competition open to Canadian credit union members starting post-secondary learning, is also open for application. The $1200 grant can be applied to with submission of an essay and letter of referral. Valeyo is an insurance provider to credit unions across Canada.

The RCU said that another bursary opportunity will open on February 14.

Information on details, deadlines and application can be found at revcu.com.

