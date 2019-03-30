Revelstoke Crime Stoppers to host Thank Goodness It’s Spring event

Revelstoke Crimestoppers Society is hosting a Spring Home and Garden Showcase, titled TGIS, Thank Goodness It’s Spring. Vendors will be renting space to feature their new and existing products to help the homeowner with their Spring projects. The event will take place in the Revelstoke Arena, 10th St. on Saturday May 4th. Vendors will be setting up in the early morning and open to the public from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This is a fundraiser which will generate money for the Crimestoppers’ TIPS Hotline Rewards. Anonymous tips to the hotline which result in an arrest are rewarded with cash.

Crimestoppers is an internationally recognized community based crimesolving program. The organization works with police, media and the public to make the community safe. The TIPS hotline empowers people to fight back against crime by using the hotline, email or website to report crimes while protecting their identity. When an arrest is made the reporting individual is rewarded through the TIPS program. In each community, the society raises money to fund this program, thereby aiding law enforcement and justice professionals in the apprehension of criminals.

Revelstoke Crimestoppers’ TGIS will not only showcase various local businesses, but will also be patrolling the crimestoppers’ jail cell, set up on site. ‘Wardens’ will be arresting various individuals and holding them for bail money. So feel free to ‘report’ your BFF or your brother, or even your boss. All bail money raised will be donated to the TIPS fundraising.

Vendors are encouraged to book their space early by contacting Teresa Lerose by email teresa.lerose@telus.net or by phone 250-837-7852. Tables are supplied by RCS, space rental is on a first come first served basis. Some restrictions apply due to fire regulations. Rentals – home-based $35/table – $60/ 2 tables; store front business $55/table $100/ 2 tables. Chairs will also be available at a nominal charge. Admission to the public at 11:00 am – 5:00 pm will be $2/ person or $5/ family.

TGIS will be a great start to kick off spring sales for vendors. Homeowners will appreciate finding so many ideas for their spring projects. Yard maintenance, garden ideas, interior decorating, closet cleanout, or just plain lounging around on new lawn furniture, what will your great find be at TGIS?

Thank Goodness It’s Spring!