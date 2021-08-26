Revelstoke Cycling Association receives $30,000 grant for maintenance

The Revelstoke Cycling Association has received a grant for trail maintenance, from the Economic Opportunity Fund.
Approved by both city council and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board, the club will receive $30,000.
The EOF fund is a pool of payments made in lieu of taxes by BC Hydro to regional districts and municipalities across the province, a portion of the funds received by the CSRD are allotted to Revelstoke.
In a letter to council and the board, the RCA explained that their biggest challenge as an organization is maintaining their 150 km trail network and finding funds for that work. The club asked for $150,000 over five years for trail maintenance.
They have received funding through the Resort Municipality Initiative to build new trials, however those funds do not cover maintenance.
