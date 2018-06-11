Revelstoke cyclist struck by vehicle

A Revelstoke cyclist is being treated for non-life threatening injuries in hospital following an accident with a vehicle on Friday.

The incident happened Friday, June 8 in the afternoon at the intersection of Townley Street and 4th Street East in Revelstoke according to a news release by area RCMP. A Honda Accord turning left struck the adult male cyclist as he rode across the crosswalk.

Emergency Health Services and Revelstoke RCMP responded to the call at 3:15 p.m. and the cyclist was transported by EHS to Queen Victoria Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver claimed that his field of vision has been obstructed and he did not see the cyclist. According to the news release conditions at the time on the incident were clear and dry, and the crosswalk is clearly marked.

The cyclist was wearing a helmet as well as a high visible vest at the time of the incident.

No charges were laid and RCMP report that it has been determined that drug and alcohol were not a factor.

Revelstoke RCMP included in the release a reminder of the importance of wearing a bicycle helmet, as they state injuries in could have been far more serious had the cyclist been without one. In addition, the release reminds both motorists and cyclists to obey the rules of the road.