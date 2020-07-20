Water coming through the Revelstoke dam spillway on July 14. (Photo by Noeline Mostert)

Revelstoke dam releasing more water than usual over spillway

BC Hydro said it’s still below historical highs

BC Hydro is releasing more water than usual over Revelstoke Dam’s spillway this month.

There is approximately 600 cubic meters per second of water going over the spillway. As of July 20, the spillway was still open.

READ MORE: Video: Revelstoke Dam spillway spectacle

BC Hydro said while it’s releasing higher volumes of water over the dam spillway, the total discharge is well below historical peak operations.

In May, the dam released roughly 170 cubic meters per second.

In a previous news release the company said they use spill releases to maintain the minimum fish flow required downstream from the dam during low demand periods when it’s less economic to generate power from the generating units.

According to BC Hydro, the reservoir behind the Revelstoke Dam can have daily fluctuations of 1.5 metres. At most times, the reservoir is maintained at or above 571.5 metres depth.

