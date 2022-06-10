Revelstoke dam releasing water over spillway this weekend

BC Hydro is notifying the public that they will be releasing water over the Revelstoke Dam spillway this weekend (June 10-12).

During this spill period, residents are asked to avoid boating and accessing the Columbia River shoreline immediately downstream of Revelstoke Dam in case of sudden flow changes. Revelstoke Reservoir boaters must not enter the Revelstoke Dam log boom.

According to BC Hydro spill from the Revelstoke Dam is a typical operation for hydroelectric facilities and does not present any risk to dam, employee or public safety.

BC Hydro is monitoring the Columbia River downstream from Revelstoke Dam for environmental impacts including impacts to fish populations.

The spill can be safely viewed from the Revelstoke Dam Visitor Centre access road, however, BC Hydro is reminding the public that parking along Highway 23 N in the area of Revelstoke Dam is not recommended due to risk of rockfall.

