Revelstoke dental clinics to remain closed

Local dentists say the transmission risk of COVID-19 between patients and staff is too high

All three Revelstoke dental clinics will remain closed.

In a letter submitted to the Review, signed by five local dentists, they said the transmission risk of COVID-19 between patients and staff is too high.

For dental emergencies, a dentist will be available via telephone or video consultation. However, the letter states in-person treatment will not be available and life-threatening injuries or illnesses will be referred to Queen Victoria Hospital.

“This type of management is obviously not our preference, but a necessary precaution in this stage of the crisis,” reads the letter.

Earlier this month, dentists from across the province went to Vancouver for a conference, including some from Revelstoke. At least four cases of COVID-19 in B.C. are related to that conference and nearly 15,000 people attended.

READ MORE: Revelstoke dentists self isolating due to possible COVID-19 exposure

READ MORE: B.C. COVID-19 tests up to 3,500 a day, care home staffing to change

The province told attendees to self-isolate until March 22.

“At this time, all your local dental teams are healthy,” reads the letter from Revelstoke’s dentists.

The letter continues that upcoming appointments will be re booked and when safe, regular operations will resume.

On March 16, the College of Dental Surgeons of BC strongly recommended all elective and non-essential dental services to be suspended.

As-of-March 24, the province has not ordered dental clinics to close, although some dentists are petitioning the province to do so to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

READ MORE: B.C. dentist petitions province to order shut-down of all dental offices

Letter from Revelstoke’s dentists. (Submitted)

 

