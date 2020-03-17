Revelstoke dentists self isolating due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Four cases of COVID-19 in B.C. are from provincial dental conference attended by Revelstoke dentists

Dentists in Revelstoke are self isolating due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

The Mackenzie Dental Centre sent a letter to patients last week regarding potential exposure to coronavirus at Pacific Dental Conference in Vancouver earlier this month.

Yesterday, B.C’s top doctor, Bonnie Henry said at least four new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. are related to that conference. Nearly 15,000 people attended.

According to Vancouver Coastal Health, the initial person who tested positive for COVID-19 attended the conference on March 6 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The letter from Mackenzie Dental Centre said their two dentists, along with two hygienists attended the conference, but most likely did not come came in contact with the person carrying COVID-19.

“The risk of exposure from this infected dentist to us is incredibly low,” reads the letter.

In a statement yesterday, the College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia urged elective and non-essential dental services to be suspended immediately.

Today, all three dental offices in Revelstoke are closed. However, emergency dental work is still available.

B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 Wednesday, as 83 cases were added to the public health database and three more people died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

The Mackenzie Dental Centre said the four individuals that attended the conference are currently self-isolating and do not have coronavirus symptoms.

Selkirk Dental Clinic and Revelstoke Dental Centre also had staff attend the conference and those staff are also self-isolating.

The province said attendees of the conference should self-isolate until March 22.

