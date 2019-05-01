Revelstoke elementary students draw to reduce plastics

Environmental organisation held Earth Day art contest to raise awareness on single use plastics

By Ruby Ryga in grade seven at Begbie View Elementary. (Submitted)

Plastic. It’s all around us. According to National Geographic, more than 8 billion metric tons, most of it disposable, has been produced in the last six decades.

Less than 10 per cent of plastic ever produced has been recycled.

Each year, the North Columbia Environmental Society has an Earth Day art contest for elementary students. This year’s theme was about single use plastics and how kids can raise awareness about reducing its use.

Roughly 250 students in 20 different classes from Begbie View Elementary, Columbia Park Elementary and Arrow Heights Elementary took part.

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrated support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970 and is recognized in more than 193 countries.

Winners of the contest in Revelstoke will get prizes from local businesses and overall winners with receive Revelstoke Mountain Resort Coast tickets at their next school assemblies.

2019 NCES Earth Day Art Contest Winners

Overall Primary Winner: Zephlyn in grade two at Columbia Park Elementary

Overall Intermediate Winner: Breena Wolgram at Begbie View Elementary

Overall Honourable Mentions: Ivo Keerak at Columbia Park Elementary and Lutza Berkenbosch at Columbia Park Elementary

By Sela McMechan in grade two at Begbie View Elementary. (Submitted)

By Anya Jones in grade seven at Arrow Heights Elementary. (Submitted)

By Lutza Berkenbosch in grade six at Columbia Park Elementary. (Submitted)

By Hayden Evans in grade seven at Arrow Heights Elementary. (Submitted)

By Paityn Reynolds in kindergarden at Columbia Park Elementary. (Submitted)