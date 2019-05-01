By Ruby Ryga in grade seven at Begbie View Elementary. (Submitted)

Revelstoke elementary students draw to reduce plastics

Environmental organisation held Earth Day art contest to raise awareness on single use plastics

Plastic. It’s all around us. According to National Geographic, more than 8 billion metric tons, most of it disposable, has been produced in the last six decades.

Less than 10 per cent of plastic ever produced has been recycled.

Each year, the North Columbia Environmental Society has an Earth Day art contest for elementary students. This year’s theme was about single use plastics and how kids can raise awareness about reducing its use.

Roughly 250 students in 20 different classes from Begbie View Elementary, Columbia Park Elementary and Arrow Heights Elementary took part.

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrated support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970 and is recognized in more than 193 countries.

Winners of the contest in Revelstoke will get prizes from local businesses and overall winners with receive Revelstoke Mountain Resort Coast tickets at their next school assemblies.

2019 NCES Earth Day Art Contest Winners

Overall Primary Winner: Zephlyn in grade two at Columbia Park Elementary

Overall Intermediate Winner: Breena Wolgram at Begbie View Elementary

Overall Honourable Mentions: Ivo Keerak at Columbia Park Elementary and Lutza Berkenbosch at Columbia Park Elementary

 

By Sela McMechan in grade two at Begbie View Elementary. (Submitted)

By Anya Jones in grade seven at Arrow Heights Elementary. (Submitted)

(Submitted)

By Lutza Berkenbosch in grade six at Columbia Park Elementary. (Submitted)

By Hayden Evans in grade seven at Arrow Heights Elementary. (Submitted)

By Paityn Reynolds in kindergarden at Columbia Park Elementary. (Submitted)

By Breena Wolgram at Begbie View Elementary. (Submitted)

Previous story
Fires in West Kelowna cause undetermined
Next story
Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

Just Posted

Revelstoke elementary students draw to reduce plastics

Environmental organisation held Earth Day art contest to raise awareness on single use plastics

Liam’s Lowdown: How much do we value caribou?

Humans like putting a dollar value to everything, so what are we willing to spend for caribou?

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High ten degrees

MP Stetski helps bring funding for summer jobs in Kootenay-Columbia region

Funding totals more than $700,000

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway open in 1 lane east of Sicamous after fatal collision

RCMP confirm the collision involved a motorcycle and a transport truck

Revelstoke Community Choir’s spring show coming up on Sunday

Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

Weekend highway accident resulted in one fatality

Two-vehicle collision occurred north of Summerland on April 27

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Man accused of causing fatal car crash on Coquihalla expected to plead guilty

George Holowko is in Vancouver court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

Most Read