Revelstoke encouraged to ‘mask up’ for COVID-19

Staff at Tourism Revelstoke and Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce sort the recent shipment of 10,000 masks. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke residents and visitors are now encouraged to mask up to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The first of two 10,000-mask shipments have arrived and are being distributed by the Chamber of Commerce. The mask initiative was originally spearheaded by the Revelstoke Recovery Task Force, the rational being that masks are one of the easiest and most effective steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Not only are we protecting ourselves, but we are showing our guests and residents that we care about them,” stated a press release from Tourism Revelstoke.

The new masks are embroidered with the words “Revy” and are free for everyone.

A study from a Texas University suggests that not wearing a face mask dramatically increases a person’s chances of being infected by COVID-19. The authors said failure in containing the worldwide virus is partially due to the lack of people wearing masks.

Sophie Dorrius shows off the new Revy. masks. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit now require passengers to wear masks. Cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in B.C. As of Aug. 24, there are 820 active cases.

The province has recently given police and other law enforcement bodies authority to issue fines up to $2,000 to people who host large events that violate the public health orders that limit crowds beyond 50 people.

A recent survey by Black Press Media of more than 900 people in Revelstoke found 63 per cent of respondents wanted city council to make wearing masks mandatory in public.

Other resort communities, such as Banff, have made masks mandatory in public spaces. Failure to wear one could lead to $150 fine.

The new Revelstoke masks cost $45,000 and were funded through Resort Municipality Initiative funds. They were ordered locally through Integrated Apparel.

The chamber said there have already been 3,000 mask requests from local businesses.

While the masks are free, the chamber is encouraging people to make a cash/cheque or food donation to the Community Connections food bank.

Masks are available for pick up from the Revelstoke Visitor Centre, Mon. to Fri, 8:30 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m.

