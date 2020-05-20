Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke establishes Economic Recovery Task Force

The team will guide the process of recovery from the pandemic

The City of Revelstoke and the CSRD have established an Economic Recovery Task Force to guide the process of recovery from the pandemic shut down.

“The key challenge – and opportunity facing Revelstoke is the ability to identify immediate and long-term needs, assess various initiatives, and craft a response to the economic disruptions caused by Covid-19 that will best serve the needs of the local community,” said Ingrid Brohn, director of community and economic development for the city, in a report to council.

READ MORE: Parking fees halt Revelstoke development

The task force will help to create resiliency and recovery plans and identify key actions needed to ensure Revelstoke is in a strong position coming out of the pandemic.

The task force will be an offshoot of the Economic Development Commission and be a non-partisan, multi-sector think tank that will receive input from a variety of sectors.

The group will also liaise with the Social Development Committee to ensure support for the whole community through the recovery process.

 

City Council

