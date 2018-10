It’s Revelstoke Family Pharmacy’s 30th Anniversary and to celebrate they are making donations to the local food bank.

Customers can bring in a food item or donate to the food bank (minimum donation of $5).

For other select items, Revelstoke Family Pharmacy will match purchases. For example, customers can buy Colgate toothpaste for 30 cents and the pharmacy will donate another tube of toothpaste to the food bank.

Revelstoke Family Pharmacy is open until 6 p.m.