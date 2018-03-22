Revelstoke Fire Chief Rob Girard will retire on March 23. (Jake Sherman/ Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Fire Chief Rob Girard to retire

Assistant Chief Roger Echlin to take over duties on June 1

After more than 10 years of service with the Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services, Fire Chief Rob Girard is set to hang up his helmet on March 23.

“It was our pleasure having Chief Girard as the leader of our Fire Department,” said Allan Chabot, Chief Administrative Officer. “Rob worked tirelessly for his department to strive for excellence in the fire rescue services they provide to our community.”

Girard became fire chief in 2008 and has led a team of 49 career and volunteer firefighters for the last 10 years.

He has a combined 34 years service in both the provincial and municipal government fields.

“Under Chief Girard’s leadership, we saw much needed upgrades to the fire rescue fleet and additional apparatus, a comprehensive Training Program to meet the declared service level under the ‘Playbook’, a First Responder Program, a Live Fire Training Centre, and a well-functioning Emergency Program,” said Mayor Mark McKee.

Assistant Chief Roger Echlin will take over as fire chief on June 1, 2018.

In anticipation of the change in leadership, the fire department has been preparing.

“A good succession plan is key to any progressive organizations such as ours,” said Girard. “Roger will build upon past successes and take the Fire Rescue Services Department from ‘good’ to ‘great’ with the support of the dedicated and professional men and women of the department.”

Echlin has been with the department for more than 25 years and is currently the City’s fire inspector.

“Chief Girard should be very proud of what he and his team have been able to achieve for our community and its preparedness and ability to respond to fire rescue service needs,” said McKee. “We look forward to our new chief, Roger Echlin, continuing this tradition of excellence.”

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap communities granted $588,917
Next story
Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Just Posted

Traffic stop in Malakwa leads to arrests

Three in custody suspected of jewellery theft

Revelstoke Fire Chief Rob Girard to retire

Assistant Chief Roger Echlin to take over duties on June 1

Glimpses of the Past

From a hawk preying on tame pigeons in 1893 to a housing shortage in 1943

Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre reopens with annual members exhibit

“Things You Don’t Know About Me” will open at the Visual Arts Centre on April 6

Cost of propane to lower in Revelstoke

On April 1, Revelstokians will see their annual propane cost decrease by 8 per cent

VIDEO & PHOTOS: Under the Big Top

Revelstoke Skating Club performance inspired by Cirque du Soleil

Ontario father grief stricken over murder of ex-wife and children

‘No words to explain,’ grieving father of slain teens says in statement

Russian Embassy calls Trudeau’s criticism of Putin unproductive

The Russian Embassy is firing back at Trudeau for criticizing President Vladimir Putin

Murder charge upgraded for man accused in Toronto gay village death

Man accused the death of a woman in the Toronto gay village had charge upgraded after new evidence

Former NHL player Theo Fleury visits B.C. First Nations community

Abuse survivor Theo Fleury has been working with communities focusing on healing since 2009 and visited Esketemc First Nation in the Cariboo this week.

City to lobby province after councillor accused of crime refused to resign

Dave Murray was sentenced to nine months for a sexual assault that occurred 26 years ago

Nifty Fifty Bonspiel

Twenty-six teams attended the successful Provincial Nifty Fifty Bonspiel held March 15-18 in Chase.

Column: There’s a book in there somewhere

Without really having given it much thought, I suppose I resigned myself… Continue reading

Column: Getting kids into the kitchen

Your kids may be able to do more in the kitchen than you might think

Most Read