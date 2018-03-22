Revelstoke Fire Chief Rob Girard to retire

Assistant Chief Roger Echlin to take over duties on June 1

After more than 10 years of service with the Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services, Fire Chief Rob Girard is set to hang up his helmet on March 23.

“It was our pleasure having Chief Girard as the leader of our Fire Department,” said Allan Chabot, Chief Administrative Officer. “Rob worked tirelessly for his department to strive for excellence in the fire rescue services they provide to our community.”

Girard became fire chief in 2008 and has led a team of 49 career and volunteer firefighters for the last 10 years.

He has a combined 34 years service in both the provincial and municipal government fields.

“Under Chief Girard’s leadership, we saw much needed upgrades to the fire rescue fleet and additional apparatus, a comprehensive Training Program to meet the declared service level under the ‘Playbook’, a First Responder Program, a Live Fire Training Centre, and a well-functioning Emergency Program,” said Mayor Mark McKee.

Assistant Chief Roger Echlin will take over as fire chief on June 1, 2018.

In anticipation of the change in leadership, the fire department has been preparing.

“A good succession plan is key to any progressive organizations such as ours,” said Girard. “Roger will build upon past successes and take the Fire Rescue Services Department from ‘good’ to ‘great’ with the support of the dedicated and professional men and women of the department.”

Echlin has been with the department for more than 25 years and is currently the City’s fire inspector.

“Chief Girard should be very proud of what he and his team have been able to achieve for our community and its preparedness and ability to respond to fire rescue service needs,” said McKee. “We look forward to our new chief, Roger Echlin, continuing this tradition of excellence.”