Revelstoke fire department adds UTV to their fleet

Derek Sutherland, CSRD team leader of protective services, Dwayne Voykin, Revelstoke’s fire chief, Mayor Gary Sulz, David Brooks-Hill, electoral Area B director and Jennifer Walker-Larsen, of BC Hydro, with the newly purchased UTV. (Submitted)

The vehicle was purchased with city, CSRD and BCHydro funds

The Revelstoke fire department has purchased a new gator and fire suppression skid with funding from the city, BC Hydro and the CSRD.

The John Deere Gator Utility Vehicle went into service on May 15 following one day of operator safety and pump operation training for fire fighters.

“This new utility vehicle will allow our members to respond to calls on the drawdown zone and wildland interface areas

safely and efficiently,” said Dwayne Voykin, fire chief.

Richard Brittin, director of stations field operations for BC Hydro, said they are pleased to contribute to enhanced wildfire protection on the Arrow Lakes Reservoir flats as BC Hydro owns half of the land in the drawdown zone.

“This joint project was designed to add significant capacity to the Revelstoke Fire Department’s ability to resource and action a fire on the drawdown zone. I am proud of all the people and agencies that worked together to make this worthwhile project happen.” said Derek Sutherland, Team Leader of Protective Services, CSRD.

The UTV seats four, has a 50 horse power engine and a 3,500 lbs warn winch. The fire suppression skid has a 70 gallon water tank and a five gallon foam sell as well as a hose and pump.

