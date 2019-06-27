Revelstoke fire department adds UTV to their fleet

The vehicle was purchased with city, CSRD and BCHydro funds

Derek Sutherland, CSRD team leader of protective services, Dwayne Voykin, Revelstoke’s fire chief, Mayor Gary Sulz, David Brooks-Hill, electoral Area B director and Jennifer Walker-Larsen, of BC Hydro, with the newly purchased UTV. (Submitted)

The Revelstoke fire department has purchased a new gator and fire suppression skid with funding from the city, BC Hydro and the CSRD.

The John Deere Gator Utility Vehicle went into service on May 15 following one day of operator safety and pump operation training for fire fighters.

READ MORE: City purchases water tender for CSRD fire protection

“This new utility vehicle will allow our members to respond to calls on the drawdown zone and wildland interface areas

safely and efficiently,” said Dwayne Voykin, fire chief.

Richard Brittin, director of stations field operations for BC Hydro, said they are pleased to contribute to enhanced wildfire protection on the Arrow Lakes Reservoir flats as BC Hydro owns half of the land in the drawdown zone.

“This joint project was designed to add significant capacity to the Revelstoke Fire Department’s ability to resource and action a fire on the drawdown zone. I am proud of all the people and agencies that worked together to make this worthwhile project happen.” said Derek Sutherland, Team Leader of Protective Services, CSRD.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke and CSRD reach fire protection agreement

The UTV seats four, has a 50 horse power engine and a 3,500 lbs warn winch. The fire suppression skid has a 70 gallon water tank and a five gallon foam sell as well as a hose and pump.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council releases strategic plan

Revelstoke’s 2018-2022 City Council released their new strategic plan this week. Council’s… Continue reading

UPDATE: Missing senior found safe

RCMP located Cathy Wilson Wednesday night

One-third less B.C. wildfires this year compared to 2018

There are no active wildfires in the Revelstoke area

City purchases water tender for CSRD fire protection

The vehicle was purchased with CSRD funds as part of the fire protection agreement

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 26

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 17, 1899 Charles Boardman, formerly of… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘I’ll be dealing with my failures as Elliot’s father for the rest of my life’

Parents of Victoria teen who died of an overdose speak outside coroner’s inquest

Nanaimo man gets jail time for posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriends

Man’s name cannot be revealed to protect victims’ identities

Ontario town becomes tourist draw as backdrop of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Popular CBC TV show starring Dan and Eugene Levy to end with sixth season

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Summerland Credit Union contributes to skatepark

Donation of $7,500 comes during credit union’s 75th anniversary celebrations

Charges filed in fatal head-on collision in the South Okanagan

Motorcyclist was killed in 2018 near Oliver

North Okanagan city named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Convoy of Waterway Houseboats a sad sight for longtime Shuswap neighbours

Closure of houseboat operation considered huge blow to community

Most Read