Revelstoke Fire Department could provide help to Okanagan

In today’s (Aug. 22) Revelstoke City Council Meeting, the Revelstoke Fire Department will request that the council approve a recommendation allowing the department to send some help to the Central Okanagan to help fight the wildfires there.

On Aug. 18, the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna became one of the biggest wildfires in the province in just a short period of time. As the blaze raced towards people’s homes and public infrastructure, other fires sprouted across Lake Okanagan, spreading the already busy BC Wildfire Service thinner, as its resources had to be deployed across various regions of the Okanagan that had been set alight. On Saturday (Aug. 19), BC Wildfire Service requested help, and the Revelstoke Fire Department are requesting to answer the call.

The message on Saturday from the BC Wildfire Service was simple. They asked for “resources including all types of engines, tenders, and command staff,” from anywhere in BC that could spare it according to council report from Fire Chief, Steven DeRousie.

After conducting a thorough assessment of Revelstoke’s conditions, the Revelstoke Fire Department concluded that it could lend one structural engine and four firefighters to help the province.

Despite providing help for the province, the city would still have most of its force and technical equipment at its disposal for the crew that remains.

Revelstoke City Council will discuss the request at its council meeting today.

