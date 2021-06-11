Revelstoke fire department extinguishes house fire

There was a house fire in Revelstoke on June 11.
The fire department responded to the call in the 900 block of Farrel Road, near the railway museum. The department said the fire was quickly extuingushed and there no occupants in the building.
