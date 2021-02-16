Revelstoke fire department responds to car fire and chimney fire

There were two fire calls in the last 24 hours

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a chimney fire Feb. 16, the fire was contained to the chimney. (Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services photo)

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to two fires in the last 24 hours in Revelstoke.

The first, at around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, was a parked vehicle on fire in the 300 block of 8th St. East.

Property damage was limited to the vehicle and there were no injuries due to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

This afternoon, Feb. 16, at around 1:55 p.m. crews responded to a chimney fire at the 700 block of Railway St. East.

The fire was contained to the chimney with no damage to the home.

These are the fourth and fifth fires that the department has responded to since the beginning of February.

