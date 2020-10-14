Revelstoke fire department responds to structure fire on Thanksgiving

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire and vehicle fire at a commercial property on Highway 23 south on Monday, Oct. 12. (Submitted/Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services)

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a commercial fire in the 700 block of Highway 23 south Monday, Oct. 19.

A vehicle fire was unintentionally ignited in the open workshop area, quickly spreading to a portion of the building.

Firefighters deployed two hose lines upon arrival, one to extinguish the structure fire and the other to attack the vehicle fire.

There were no significant injuries to workers or firefighters. The crews used three vehicles and 14 firefighters responded to the call.

Fire Chief Steven DeRousie is asking that people always have a working fire extinguisher available and to use non-sparking tools when working with flammable products. He also reminds to keep areas well ventilated to reduce the build up of explosive vapors.

