Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire on Friday Aug. 7. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services douses house fire Aug. 7

Investigators say probable cause was an unattended barbecue

An unattended barbecue is the probable cause of a house fire on Airport Way Friday, Aug. 7.

The structure was fully engulfed when Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service crews arrived on scene, however, the lone resident escaped without injury, with assistance from a passerby who stopped to help.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading to surrounding properties, but the structure itself sustained extensive smoke and fire damage, displacing the occupant.

Fifteen fire personnel responded to the call with two pumpers, two water tenders and one command vehicle. There were no injuries. The call came in at around 8:50 p.m.

Emergency Support Services attended the incident providing support to the displaced resident.

According to a news release from the fire department, cooking is on of the leading causes of home fires. The service urges residents to keep an eye on their cooking habits:

  • never leave a hot grill unattended
  • clean the grill’s grease tray regularly to avoid it catching on fire
  • never pour water on a barbcue grease fire, use a fire extinguisher or baking soda, check the barbecue manufacturer’s instructions
  • only use propane, charcoal and wood pellet barbecues outside, using them indoors can cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning
  • only grill outdoors, away from siding, deck railings, eaves and branches
  • check with your landlord, building manager or strata before using a grill on the balcony of your apartment building

 

fire

