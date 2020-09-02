Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services douses two fires

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services have responded to two fires in 24 hours in the Revelstoke area.
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, crews doused a dumpster fire in the 300 block of Wilson St.
There were no injuries to the public or fire fighters and crews were on scene for about one hour.
The call came in at 6:18 p.m. and 13 firefighters, two fire engines and two command vehicles responded.
The following morning at 9:30 a.m., fire crews responded to a 911 call of a vehicle on fire west of Revelstoke on the Trans Canada Highway.
They arrived on scene to find a camper van partially on fire. The crew of 12 fire fighters in two engines, one water tender and a command vehicle was on site for about 1.5 hours. There were no injuries.
According to a news release from the fire department, both incidents are under investigation.
