Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services extinguish apartment fire

It was the second fire in less than a week for the city

There was another fire in Revelstoke last night at Rivers Edge Apartments.

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services attended the call just after midnight and the small blaze was located in a vacant apartment.

Luckily, a quick-thinking resident used a fire extinguisher to slow down the fire before firefighters arrived.

Fire damage was minimal as the suite was vacant and empty.

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services wants to remind people to test smoke alarms regularly and replace it if it falls or when it’s ten years old.

The fire department did not specify cause of the fire.

Less than a week ago, another Revelstoke house fire on Oct. 24 claimed the life Sonya Riome. Police are still investigating that blaze but do not believe criminality was involved.

