Five Revelstoke fire fighters took part in a fundraiser for the BC Lung Association on Feb. 24. (Facebook)

Revelstoke firefighters participate in lung association fundraiser

They climbed 48 stories for the event

Five Revelstoke fire fighters took part in the Climb the Wall-Stairclimb for Clean Air event in Vancouver last weekend.

Jeremy Murray, David Pearson, Leslie Blaszk, Brent Johnson and Glenn McTaggart climbed 48 stories in full firefighting gear, weighing more than 70 pounds.

The 18th annual event was hosted by the BC Lung Association. Participants, including over 100 fire fighters, climb to the top of the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Hotel as a fundraiser for the association.

 

