Revelstoke food bank to continue at different location

The food recovery pick-up program is also continuing

The food bank will be operating from the alley behind Community Connections on Friday March 20. (File photo)

Revelstoke Community Connections Food Bank will be continuing, but at a different location, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The food bank will run as usual Friday from 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. but will be located in the back alley at the Community Connections main office at 314 2nd St. E.

Parking is available in the 1st St. parking lot.

More information will be provided on Friday about the future of pickups.

The Food Recovery pick-up program is also continuing in the same location, as of March 18. Pick up is available Thursday from

If you have questions call Patti Larson at 250-827-2920.

