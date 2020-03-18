The food bank will be operating from the alley behind Community Connections on Friday March 20. (File photo)

Revelstoke food bank to continue at different location

The food recovery pick-up program is also continuing

Revelstoke Community Connections Food Bank will be continuing, but at a different location, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The food bank will run as usual Friday from 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. but will be located in the back alley at the Community Connections main office at 314 2nd St. E.

READ MORE: B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Parking is available in the 1st St. parking lot.

More information will be provided on Friday about the future of pickups.

The Food Recovery pick-up program is also continuing in the same location, as of March 18. Pick up is available Thursday from

If you have questions call Patti Larson at 250-827-2920.

 

Coronavirus

