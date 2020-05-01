The Revelstoke Golf Club completed their first cut on the greens on April 24. The decision to open was approved by city council on April 30. (Photo via Facebook)

Revelstoke golf course to open, Williamson Lake to remain closed for now

Parks director is working on how to open other green spaces

The Revelstoke Golf Club will be opening soon.

City council supported the decision, subject to the several requirements.

The first is the provision of a management plan outlining measures that will be implemented to address COVID-19 concerns.

Only locals will be allowed to golf, until the Public Health Officer advises otherwise and the club house, restaurant, driving range and putting green will remained closed.

The pro shop will be open in limited capacity for people to pay fees said Laurie Donato, director of parks, recreation and culture for the city.

Another city-owned, but not operated, facility, Williamson Lake Park & Campground, will no open in May. However, the decision will be revisited after May 31.

“The main concern is that by opening we will see and increased number of visitors coming to the community, which is in contradiction to the public health officers order to stay home and avoid non-essential travel,” Donato said.

Councillor Jackie Rhind asked if it would be possible to open the waterfront and not the campground at Williamson Lake.

“We are not at that stage yet but we are trying to develop a phasing plan that we could start to see some spaces open up,” Donato replied.

All of the city’s parks are closed at the moment, though Donato said they are usually closed this time of year as they are still too-wet. However, as some maintenance staff were temporarily laid off and are only now slowly getting back to work, Donato estimates they are a little bit behind schedule.

Maybe in two or three weeks we might see more park spaces opening up, she said.

 

Golf

Revelstoke golf course to open, Williamson Lake to remain closed for now

Parks director is working on how to open other green spaces

