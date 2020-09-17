Revelstoke golfer wins prestigious award

Dean Jackson at Revelstoke Golf Club recently won the Dick Munn Golf Professional of the Year Award. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

It’s been a good year for the Revelstoke Golf Club’s Dean Jackson.

The club’s head professional and general manager, Jackson recently won the Dick Munn Golf Professional of the Year Award.

Nominees for the PGA of BC Golf award were selected following an open nomination period and extensive deliberations by regional committees.

Each award winner is also a provincial finalist for this year’s PGA of BC Awards, the winners of which will be announced next month.

Jackson said his win came as a pretty big surprise.

“I’m humbled.”

He said it’s an honour to be nominated with three other golfers for the provincial award.

“They might be three of the classiest guys in the industry.”

Padraic O’Rourke from the Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club, Scott McClain from Copper Point Golf Club and Norman Jackson from the Cowichan Golf Club also won the Dick Munn Golf Professional of the Year Award.

Jackson said it’s been a busy summer for the Revelstoke Golf Club, perhaps one of the best for many years.

Golf Canada reported earlier this summer that there were 17 per cent more scores registered with the national sport body this June compared to the same month last year.

