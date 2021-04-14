Revelstoke grass fire extinguished

The blaze is the first of the season in our area

Fire season has started in Revelstoke.

The fire department responded to a grass fire in the 900 block of Begbie Road on April 13.

At just before 11 a.m., 19 firefighters extinguished the small fire in just over an hour. There was no damage surrounding buildings or injuries.

The blaze was human caused. It was started on the same day BC Hydro warned of high fire danger in the river flats near Revelstoke.

READ MORE: High fire risk on river flats near Revelstoke right now

Dead grass from last year is extremely dry, can catch fire easily and could spread.

The fire department wants to remind residents that within city boundaries, burning yard waste is not permitted. However, it is free year round to take the waste to the CSRD refuse disposal site.

