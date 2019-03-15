Revelstoke Grizzlies beat 100 Mile Wranglers

Grizzlies are division champions and will play Kelowna Chiefs for Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final

The Revelstoke Grizzles are division champions.

They ended the 100 Mile House Wranglers’ season last Wednesday with a 4-2 win, winning the Doug Birks Division. The Grizzlies will now play Kelowna Chiefs for the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference Final.

“Some of these games have not been easy, especially against 100 Mile. Two of those games went to overtime,” said Ryan Parent, coach of the Grizzlies. Revelstoke won it’s first four games against 100 Mile House.

Parent said he likes the match-up against Kelowna.

“We’re just going to have to be on our best game every night to get a win against them. They’re a good hockey team but I think we’re a good hockey team.”

He said the Grizzlies are in good shape, perhaps the best they’ve been all season. Some previously injured players will be able to play against Kelowna.

Unlike other teams, Parent said, the Grizzlies “are kinda like a juggernaut.”

The teams success isn’t due to a single player, but the entire team.

“We have depth. We expect and need contributions from all our players to get it done.”

Parent said the support from the community has been fantastic and wants to invite people to upcoming matches.

“These are going to be good games. You’ll get your full $10 worth that’s for sure.”

The Grizzlies will play their first game with the Chiefs on March 19 in Kelowna. River City Pub will be live-streaming the games if interested.

