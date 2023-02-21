Revelstoke Grizzlies take 2-0 series lead against Wranglers

Game three of their series is tonight (Feb. 21) in 100 Mile House

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

The Revelstoke Grizzlies would look to secure a strong hold in their playoff series against the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Saturday (Feb. 18) in game two of the first round.

Just a few minutes into the game Kaleb West fed Jake Wallace who skated over the blue line, ripping a perfect shot that sailed into the upper right corner to put the home team up 1-0.

Before the crowd could even finish singing Hey Baby, Revelstoke’s Colton McLeod snapped in a rebound from the crease on assists by Logan McLeod and Carson Reinson.

In the second period, Brady Augot won a puck battle in the corner, skating across the outer crease making a wide sweeping move enabling him to tuck the puck into the goal for a 3-0 lead.

With 15 seconds left in the second, Jake Wallace set up between the keys for a perfect pass shooting the puck from the wheelhouse in for a short-handed goal. Assists were awarded to Porter Trevelyan and Kaleb West.

The Grizzlies would add another goal in the second to seal the 4-0 win.

“Our success this weekend was the result of good team play capitalizing on what we’re creating. Consistent work on fore-checking and getting the puck in the net,” said Grizzlies forward Colton McLeod who scored twice in this game.

“The crowds have been unreal all season, it really helps the atmosphere here and gets us fired up. The fans always help us play better,” said McLeod about the crowd at the Forum.

Games three and four are next Tuesday (Feb. 21) and Wednesday (Feb. 22) in 100 Mile, a tough environment with the Wranglers having time to get their squad ready to go.

