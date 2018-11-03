Revelstoke Grizzlies win against U.S. team

The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Spokane Braves 4:1 last night

The Revelstoke Grizzlies defeated the Spokane Braves last night.

The Grizzlies beat the Braves 4:1 in an exciting game in front of a packed arena.

In the first period Kaeden Patrick from Revelstoke scored the first goal of the game with an assist from Cody Flann and Caleb Rausch. The streak for the Grizzlies continued into the second period with Cody Flann scoring a second goal with an assist from Ethan Schaeffer and Ryan Pereverzoff.

The Spokane Braves answered back with a goal by Bear Hughes.

In the final period the Revelstoke Grizzlies secured their lead by scoring another two goals. One by Brenden Vulcano, assisted by Ethan Schaeffer and Ryan Pereverzoff. And the other by Kaeden Patrick, assisted by Cody Flann and Tommy Bodtker.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies had four penalties in the first period and the Spokane Braves had three. The Grizzlies had four again in the second period, while the Spokane Braves also had three. And in the final period the Grizzlies had three penalties and Spokane Braves had five.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are playing away tonight against Chase.

 

The Grizzlies score the second goal of the game (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Grizzlies try to score during a penalty shot (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Grizzlies)

The arena was packed with Grizzly fans (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Trying to coordinate a chant (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Successfully starting the wave (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
Andrew Wilkinson rallies party as B.C. referendum, byelection approach
Next story
Pitbull attack leaves multiple party-goers injured after fight: police

Just Posted

Revelstoke Grizzlies win against U.S. team

The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Spokane Braves 4:1 last night

Watch out for rockfall on Highway 23 near Revelstoke

DriveBC cautions drivers

Rain, snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

B.C.’s Interior set to get hit with snow while the Lower Mainland is expected to see more rain

DNA confirms couple died in plane crash near Revelstoke

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton in November 2017 with two people onboard when it went missing

Highway 23 North flooded at Trans Canada Intersection in Revelstoke

Nearby creek burst due to heavy rain

Feds ‘violating’ Canadians’ privacy with data request: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calls for Trudeau to uphold privacy rights of Canadian citizens

Andrew Wilkinson rallies party as B.C. referendum, byelection approach

B.C. Liberals have more MLAs, less money than ruling NDP

Drake alleges racial profiling at B.C. casino

Parq Casino in Vancouver says the allegations are under investigation – but that hasn’t stopped B.C. fans from writing negative reviews online

Pitbull attack leaves multiple party-goers injured after fight: police

13 people, including children, barricaded inside B.C. residence

“Ring of peace” formed around Toronto synagogue after Pittsburgh shooting

More than 200 Muslims and Christians took buses to the Holy Blossom Temple in north Toronto to participate

Grief-stricken Leicester wins, Man U overcomes in EPL

Leicester was inspired enough to prevail after Demarai Gray produced the only goal with a low finish an hour in

2 friends help save life of B.C. man hit by 5-ton semi trailer

Jeremy Scholing and Matt Burnett performed life-saving measures after man struck on Lougheed Highway

12 charged after protest of debate featuring ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon

The accused have not been publicly identified but police say the charges include trespassing, disorderly conduct and assault of a police officer

B.C. dentist fills a need in the world’s poorest countries

What we do gives people hope. It’s a good feeling to help people who have so little”

Most Read