Revelstoke Grizzlies win against U.S. team

The Revelstoke Grizzlies beat the Spokane Braves 4:1 last night

The Grizzlies beat the Braves 4:1 in an exciting game in front of a packed arena.

In the first period Kaeden Patrick from Revelstoke scored the first goal of the game with an assist from Cody Flann and Caleb Rausch. The streak for the Grizzlies continued into the second period with Cody Flann scoring a second goal with an assist from Ethan Schaeffer and Ryan Pereverzoff.

The Spokane Braves answered back with a goal by Bear Hughes.

In the final period the Revelstoke Grizzlies secured their lead by scoring another two goals. One by Brenden Vulcano, assisted by Ethan Schaeffer and Ryan Pereverzoff. And the other by Kaeden Patrick, assisted by Cody Flann and Tommy Bodtker.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies had four penalties in the first period and the Spokane Braves had three. The Grizzlies had four again in the second period, while the Spokane Braves also had three. And in the final period the Grizzlies had three penalties and Spokane Braves had five.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies are playing away tonight against Chase.

The Grizzlies score the second goal of the game (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Grizzlies try to score during a penalty shot (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Grizzlies)

The arena was packed with Grizzly fans (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Trying to coordinate a chant (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)