Revelstoke has more participants per capita in 2018 Bike to Work and School Week

To celebrate the 10th year of Bike to Work Week and Bike to School Week, Revelstoke bike teams broke previous records with 1,047 riders.

Revelstoke bike riders logged 3,169 trips and covered 19,223 km.

That distance is equivalent to riding from Vancouver to Halifax three times.

Revelstoke schools doubled their number of riders with 500 bike riders and made 667 trips to school.

In B.C., June is the time to bike to work and school with thousands of riders on their bikes.

This year 14 per cent of Revelstoke residents rode during participated in Bike to Work and School Week, the most per capita of participating B.C. municipalities.

In Vernon 1,958 of their 38,900 people participated in Bike to Work Week, which is 3 per cent. Our closest rival was Squamish where 1,699 of their population of 19,510 participated, which is 9 per cent of the population.

Local organizer Kristen MacKinnon said “we owe our success to Suzanne’s hard work and dedication.”

Suzanne Grieve has headed the Bike to Work Week organization in Revelstoke for the last 10 years and encouraged many new riders to participate.