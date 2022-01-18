Revelstoke Hospice Society gives away handmade quilt

Over the Christmas holiday season, the Revelstoke Hospice Society held a donation contest to have a chance to win a handmade quilt.

Those who donated or singed up for a membership were entered for the chance to win a Cardinal Quilt.

Eileen Harris was the winner of the beautiful creation. The quilt is made by dedicated and talented women in the community with the support of the Revelstoke Credit Union Community Giving Project.

“Thanks to everyone who entered to win, best of luck next year. Special thanks to the Revelstoke Quilters Guild whose creative efforts made these donations possible,” said Theresa Hamilton, executive director of the Revelstoke Hospice Society in a news release.

“The Hospice and the Guild have been long-time partners in serving individuals at end of life in Revelstoke.”

The Revelstoke Hospice Society and The Revelstoke Quilters Guild have a deep partnership of serving the community together, according to Hamilton.

