Revelstoke Hospice Society recognizes National Bereavement Day today

Perhaps you were unaware of the national day we have to dedicate to bereavement? Perhaps you have never considered yourself as bereaved?

Just like love, grief comes in all forms, shapes and sizes. And, like love, it cannot be ignored or forgotten. It is there, for us, to move through and incorporate into our day to day. It links us, like a snowboarder to snow.

Grief is the response to great love

Grief is a learned skill. We are not born knowing how to be bereaved

It is immeasurable to some

It takes an immense toll on our day-to-day productivity and energy

The more significant the love the harder the response

There are people who can help. There are friends you haven’t met yet.

The Revelstoke Hospice Society is an active support. The society offers a 6-8 week grief and bereavement support group; grief and bereavement workshops for staff, frontline responders and the public.

As well, Death Cafe’s are hosted the last Monday of every month at Dose, for those who wish to discuss death on a social level.

READ MORE: Death Cafe puts mortality front and centre

We are all bereaved. We all feel grief. Every. Single. One. Of. Us.

So this year, on November 20th, let’s acknowledge the day and recognize each other in their own personal journeys with grief.

For more information on any of these programs, please contact Revelstoke Hospice Society, 250-837-5523 or revhosp@telus.net