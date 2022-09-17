Revelstoke hosts mountain biking competition this weekend

Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) is set to host the return of the Dark Horse Invitational—a women’s free-ride mountain biking competition next weekend.

Hosted by professional mountain bike rider, Casey Brown, the event is still classified as a contest.

The goal of the event is to be inclusive and welcoming to riders and to help them grow their skill. There will also still be prizes for participants. The event runs over the course of three days, with riders taking their shot at the course. Riders will be judged against their fellow riders leading up to the main event.

RMR invites spectators to come out on Saturday, Sep 26, to watch the final day of the event. The Big Air Sesh runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and spectators can catch the action by walking up from the bottom of the hill. The bike course is just a brief walk up from the bottom, so fear not — minimal hiking is required.

After the event, RMR will host a small after-party in the Rockford Plaza where attendees can meet Brown and the athletes who competed in the event.

EventsMountain bikingRevelstoke