Revelstoke issues cold water alert

Some advice to keep water pipes from freezing

The City says anyone who has experienced frozen water lines in the past, with the cold weather hitting town this week please leave your taps running to avoid expensive thawing and a disruption in service. If you are new to town and unsure if your property has experienced issues in the past, please contact the Public Works Department at 837-2001.

Railway workers launch online fundraiser for families of CP Rail train victims
Man chokes out cougar who attacked in Colorado

Revelstoke issues cold water alert

Some advice to keep water pipes from freezing

