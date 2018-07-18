Revelstoke lagoon equipment replacement happening right now

Equipment issues, contractor timing and the recent heat wave has caused a repeat of the sewer odour issue, according to a public notice from the city.

Two blowers have been intermittent for the past week, meaning less air getting into the ponds.

Chemical dosing and manual management of the blowers have been implemented to mitigate impacts, the release continued.

“External testing has been completed to determine the issue and staff are pursuing options for repair and replacement.”

Work on the replacement of the aeration system started Tuesday, with completion anticipated for Thursday afternoon. Some odour, as a result of this work, will occur as it does involve pulling existing equipment from the bottom of the pond and replacing it with more aggressive aeration and mixing.

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Council approves project in hopes it will mitigate wastewater pond smell

Previous story
New campaign aims to tide food waste at home
Next story
BC Nurses Union calls for decriminalization of opioids

Just Posted

UPDATED: Four small wildfires reported near Revelstoke following Tuesday night storm

Four new wildfires are currently burning near Revelstoke following Tuesday night’s lightning… Continue reading

Revelstoke lagoon equipment replacement happening right now

Equipment issues, contractor timing and the recent heat wave has caused a… Continue reading

Lightning strikes spark 38 fires in B.C., 13 in the region

13 new fires in the Okanagan have been reported from the BC Wildfire Service Tuesday night.

Nathan’s Notes: The power of ‘I don’t know’

As a generally reserved person, being thrown into the mix in Revelstoke… Continue reading

Lightning strikes across B.C. Interior

Residents are being asked to go inside until last rumble of thunder

VIDEO: Vernon residents quick to jump on lightning fire

Thanks to the residents’ efforts, crews were able to quickly suppress the fire.

Several attacked with bear spray at Kalamalka Beach

Police have apprehended a 16-year-old Vernon male.

Hells Angels celebrating 35th anniversary party on Vancouver Island

Additional police resources will be in Nanaimo this weekend as roughly 300 members and hang arounds are expected

New campaign aims to tide food waste at home

About 2.2 million tonnes of edible food is discarded in Canada every year

‘Savour the Okanagan’ fundraiser in Vernon Saturday

All contributions and proceeds will go towards JoeAnna’s House

B.C. couple reunited with dog three years after disappearance

A purebred Pomeranian is back with his parents, likely after years in a puppy mill.

BC Nurses Union calls for decriminalization of opioids

BCNU president wants the federal government to do more to reduce preventable deaths

UPDATE: Vernon wildfire top priority

Tuesday night storm causes wildfire in BX and residential fire in East Hill

West Kelowna firefighters perform rescue after lightning strike

Crews rescued two people from an apartment’s elevator on Carrington Road

Most Read