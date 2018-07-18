Revelstoke lagoon equipment replacement happening right now

Equipment issues, contractor timing and the recent heat wave has caused a repeat of the sewer odour issue, according to a public notice from the city.

Two blowers have been intermittent for the past week, meaning less air getting into the ponds.

Chemical dosing and manual management of the blowers have been implemented to mitigate impacts, the release continued.

“External testing has been completed to determine the issue and staff are pursuing options for repair and replacement.”

Work on the replacement of the aeration system started Tuesday, with completion anticipated for Thursday afternoon. Some odour, as a result of this work, will occur as it does involve pulling existing equipment from the bottom of the pond and replacing it with more aggressive aeration and mixing.

