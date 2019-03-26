Revelstoke library receives funding for technology upgrades

Columbia Basin Trust money will be used for virtual reality headsets and robotics equipment

A youth checks out some virtual reality headgear at a past BC Tech Summit Youth Innovation Day in Vancouver. (File photo-Rich Lam/BC Tech Summit)

Revelstoke’s library has received $127,000 through the Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Technology Program.

The Okanagan Regional Library applied for funding for a cutting machine, digitization station, recording studio, virtual reality headsets and a renovation to the library, among other things.

“In this digital world, technological resources are important, but obtaining them individually can be beyond the means of many,” said Aimee Ambrosone, director, Delivery of Benefits, at Columbia Basin Trust. “By installing sophisticated equipment like this in public facilities and offering digital literacy programming, people of all ages and abilities will be able to use and benefit from these tech-enabled spaces.”

They were one of 19 projects selected for funding.

The two-year, $1.5-million program provides grants to registered non-profit organizations, First Nations and local governments that operate public spaces like libraries and community centres. The grants support the purchase of equipment like 3-D printers, robotics kits, recording studio equipment and computers with specialized software. If required, the organizations may also renovate their spaces and buy furniture to create suitable venues for the equipment. Programs such as classes and workshops that train people how to use the equipment are also supported.

The Community Technology Program has a two-stage application process. The next expression of interest deadline is May 6, 2019. Selected organizations will work with a program advisor to develop their project concept and write an application. Learn more at ourtrust.org/communitytech.

