A youth checks out some virtual reality headgear at a past BC Tech Summit Youth Innovation Day in Vancouver. (File photo-Rich Lam/BC Tech Summit)

Revelstoke library receives funding for technology upgrades

Columbia Basin Trust money will be used for virtual reality headsets and robotics equipment

Revelstoke’s library has received $127,000 through the Columbia Basin Trust’s Community Technology Program.

The Okanagan Regional Library applied for funding for a cutting machine, digitization station, recording studio, virtual reality headsets and a renovation to the library, among other things.

“In this digital world, technological resources are important, but obtaining them individually can be beyond the means of many,” said Aimee Ambrosone, director, Delivery of Benefits, at Columbia Basin Trust. “By installing sophisticated equipment like this in public facilities and offering digital literacy programming, people of all ages and abilities will be able to use and benefit from these tech-enabled spaces.”

They were one of 19 projects selected for funding.

The two-year, $1.5-million program provides grants to registered non-profit organizations, First Nations and local governments that operate public spaces like libraries and community centres. The grants support the purchase of equipment like 3-D printers, robotics kits, recording studio equipment and computers with specialized software. If required, the organizations may also renovate their spaces and buy furniture to create suitable venues for the equipment. Programs such as classes and workshops that train people how to use the equipment are also supported.

The Community Technology Program has a two-stage application process. The next expression of interest deadline is May 6, 2019. Selected organizations will work with a program advisor to develop their project concept and write an application. Learn more at ourtrust.org/communitytech.

See the full list of projects funded through the program here.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Three dead in Surrey crash: police
Next story
VIDEO: RCMP reveal five kids hit in deadly B.C. crash

Just Posted

Revelstoke library receives funding for technology upgrades

Columbia Basin Trust money will be used for virtual reality headsets and robotics equipment

Last weekend in Revelstoke: Best live music all ski season

Andy Siegel Special to the Review Last weekend was one of the… Continue reading

Grizzlies could win Conference Final tonight

Revelstoke Grizzlies are playing game six tonight against Kelowna Chiefs

Revelstoke roads and weather

Rain expected

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A mix of sun and cloud, potential showers

Environment Canada predicts showers today will go away to allow for sun later in the week.

VIDEO: RCMP reveal five kids hit in deadly B.C. crash

Police are investigating the crash in Coquitlam on Monday afternoon

Convicted pedophile from B.C. raises fears after move to Ontario

Police have issued a warning about Madilyn Harks in Brampton

Mystery plane wakes up B.C. residents

An aircraft circled Langley City over the weekend after midnight for about an hour

Yellow snake spotted slithering in Greater Victoria neighbourhood

Police describe it as ‘large, pale [and] yellow’ suggesting the snake may be exotic

Stranger climbs onto B.C. family’s second-floor balcony, lights fire in barbecue

Incident in Abbotsford terrifies family with two-year-old boy

Hergott: How judges arrive at the truth

Latest column from lawyer Paul Hergott

British Columbians are paying more for booze but also broccoli

Victoria’s inflation was 2.3 per cent, a tick above Vancouver’s of 2.2 per cent

Portrait artist receives prestigious designation from Federation of Canadian Artists

Justin Maas, renowned for his pastel portraits, is now a senior signature member of the federation

Budget 2019 includes training credit for Canadian workers

Minister of Public Service outlined the new program at Penticton’s Sprott Shaw College

Most Read