Revelstoke Local Food Initiative Farmer’s Market returning April 30

The market will return downtown with its new location on First St.

The Local Food Initiative’s Farmers Market was held at Centennial Park in 2020 and 2021. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Saturday’s are about to get a little more exciting.

The first Local Food Initiative’s Farmers Market of the year will be held at its new location on First St. East, between MacKenzie Ave. and Orton Ave on Saturday, April 30.

The Market will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through until mid-October.

The Local Food Initiative began hosting their weekly Farmer’s Market throughout 2017. The market was forced to relocate in 2020 and 2021 due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Isabel Kessi, Market Manager of the Revelstoke Local Food Initiative Society, the market has grown in size with 47 stalls selling a variety of local goods, up from 35 last year. The market provides Revelstokians an opportunity to support local individuals and organizations.

This year the market will have a variety of fresh produce supplied by local farmers, crafts, coffee, cheese, and much more.

Kessi said the market is looking to create a space for local buskers to perform and for Community Groups to share their message. Those interested in getting involved should contact the Revelstoke Local Food Initiative through their website at revelstokelocalfood.com/market.

