Revelstoke Local Food Initiative farmers’ market wins award

The Revelstoke Local Food Initiative Farm & Craft Market took home a Farmers’ Markets of the Year industry award this month.

At a conference hosted by the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets March 6 to 8, the Revelstoke market was recognized with the award for a medium-sized market.

The annual awards recognize outstanding farmers’ markets, market managers, vendors, partners, volunteers and municipalities that are exemplary in adding value to their communities and the farmers’ market sector.

Nominees were judged by a committee representing BC Farmers’ Markets partners and stakeholders.

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market was recognized as the Large Farmers’ Market of the Year and the Cumberland Farmers’ Market as the small.

The other nominee in the medium category was Trail’s IncrEDIBLE Farmers’ Market.

The winning market is one of two in Revelstoke that operate across the street from one another on Saturday mornings in the summer. There is also a winter market at the community centre on Thursdays.

