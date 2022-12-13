Revelstoke Local Food Initiative’s Farmers’ Market receives provincial award

The Revelstoke Local Food Initiative’s (LFI) Farmers’ Market was awarded “Most Outstanding Community Impact” for medium-sized farmers’ markets across BC.

The annual BC Farmers’ Market Conference, hosted by the BC Association for Farmers’ Markets in New Westminster in early November, connects market managers, farmers, and vendors from across the province. After the success of the past year, the LFI Farmers’ Market was recognized for the role the market plays in the community. Representatives from LFI spoke about their excitement at receiving the award in a press release.

“This award comes after a great season full of amazing Saturdays on First Street,” said Kelsey Gasparini, executive director of Revelstoke Local Food Initiative.

For locals, the award mightn’t come as a surprise. The LFI Farmers’ Market is a staple Saturday event from the spring to the fall in Revelstoke with what – what feels like – half the town in attendance. Integral to the market’s success was the return to downtown.

During the pandemic, the market was moved down to Revelstoke’s Centennial Park for more space. While the location helped to get through the global health crisis, it had a noticeable effect on market attendance. Since returning to downtown, the market has been well-attended by locals and tourists alike.

When the market is on, it’s a hub for the community on the weekend, offering local food, crafts, and providing entertainment for attendees.

In their press release, LFI credit Isabel Kessi, market manager, as being “instrumental” to the market’s success. Kessi said it’s the locals who make the market.

“Our community is super loyal and shows up to support our vendors each week,” said Kessi.

With the snow down and winter full-effect, the summer market won’t return until April 30th. Until then, LFI’s Winter Market is running every second Friday at the Community Centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

