Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz said the city isn’t trying to hide anything, rather it is useless to share emergency plans when the situation changes so quickly. (File photo)

Revelstoke mayor says to stay calm, look after each other

As the situation changes, the city will communicate

The Revelstoke arena is now closed as are the hot tub, steam room and sauna, but Mayor Gary Sulz said the situation is continuing to change and the city will make more decisions as announcements come down from the provincial and federal governments.

“As of 9:32, that is where we are at, but 10:32 things could change,” Sulz said.

He would not reveal any details on emergency plans, though he said the city is working closely with the health authority.

“We are not trying to hide anything,” Sulz said. Adding that there was no sense giving out emergency plan information because it changes so quickly.

READ MORE: Revelstoke doctor calls on ski resort to shut down amid COVID-19 pandemic

At the beginning of last week there was only chatter about COVID-19 and by Friday events were shutting down and businesses were announcing precautionary measures, Sulz said.

“We will put out statements as we move forward,” he said.

The best thing to do is be calm, self isolate and look after each other, Sulz said.

So far changes to services and cancellations so far in Revelstoke include:

As well as others.

For more news on COVID-19, local, provincial and national, go here.

 

