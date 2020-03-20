Revelstoke mayor urges non-essential businesses to shut; city closes public parks

‘This is to help keep people safe’

Revelstoke mayor Gary Sulz is asking all non-essential businesses to close.

He identified non-essential services pertaining to products that are not needed to survive from day to day, such as clothing stores.

An example of an essential service would be a grocery store said Sulz.

“This is to help keep people safe,” he said.

Also in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Revelstoke is closing all city parks effective March 21 at 7 a.m.

The closures include but are not limited to Kovach Park, Queen Elizabeth Park and Centennial Park.

“Too many people in Revelstoke are not social distancing. The younger generation is especially not paying attention to this,” said Sulz.

The closures come in accordance to the March 16 class order from the provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“I want to be very clear that everybody needs to take these actions now. This is what’s going to protect us for the next few weeks – it’s going to protect ourselves, it’s going to protect our families,” said Henry.

Sulz added, “How I behave affects your health, how you behave affects my health; we are all in this together. We ask that the community adheres to these closures and that the orders be taken seriously.”

Coronavirus