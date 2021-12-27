Revelstoke Mountain Resort addresses COVID-19 rumours

The resort has made a statement following rumours of multiple cases of COVID-19 at facilities

The first gondolas making their way up the mountain at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on opening day on Nov. 27. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Following an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke, the Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) has released an update on the effect the virus has had on the facilities so far this season and how to minimize the impact going forward.

In a statement made by the Revelstoke Mountain Resort: “In response to a rumour of 90 cases of COVID-19 at RMR, the resort would like to clarify its current situation and the measures it is taking to protect its employees, guests, and the local community.”

According to the resort, all employees have been required to provide proof of vaccination since opening day on Nov. 27, and they have a strict policy in place that requires employees to stay home if they are feeling sick.

The resort has reported that over the last two weeks they have had 90 employees who were unable to come to work because they were feeling unwell, an unconfirmed percentage of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort stated that a number of employees who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered and returned to work following the mandatory isolation period.

The resort provides isolated accommodation for any employee that is unable to isolate in their current living space.

The Revelstoke Mountain Resort is reminding guests and staff to remain diligent with safety efforts and to follow the guidelines put in place when using the facilities.

