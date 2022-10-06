Revelstoke Mountain Resort break ground on new employee housing

The buildings will have accomodations for 160 beds per building

Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) broke ground on phase one of their employee housing development on Monday after a delay from when the project was supposed to start in the spring.

Phase one is part of a multi-phase plan that the resort developed for its expansion in 2018. The plan was updated in July to confirm some of the new deadlines for their projects. One of the projects outlined in the update was the beginning of the employee housing construction.

The resort broke ground on the housing on Monday.

“This is a crucial part of growth and development at the resort,” said Nielsen.

The construction started will result in two employee housing buildings near the resort. Initially, phase one was only meant to build one of the buildings, but the plan was modified and will now include two.

The structures will have extensive space for employees, including 24 one-bedroom units and 68 two-bedroom units.

“Providing additional housing will help alleviate some of the pressures we face with employee recruitment,” said Nielsen.

While the housing will certainly help the resort with recruitment, it may also help ease the heightened effect of the housing crunch during the peak resort seasons.

The master plan also includes construction on a third building for employee housing, continued construction of the Cabot Pacific golf course, and a new slopestyle hotel.

As for the buildings just started, construction is expected to take anywhere from 18–24 months.

READ MORE: Advanced polls are open Oct. 5, and Oct. 12 ahead of the general election on Oct. 15

READ MORE: Revelstoke residents receive awards for performing life-saving CPR on baby

@ZacharyDelaney

zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ConstructionRevelstoke