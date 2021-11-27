Revelstoke Mountain Resort celebrates opening day

It was a sight for sore eyes.
After a long, hot summer, snow seekers were eager to get back on the slopes. Hundreds formed a maze of skiers and snowboarders prior to the opening of the Revelstoke Mountain Resort at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 27.
The line began Friday (Nov. 26) night, when those hungry to be the first to ride the untouched snow pitched their tents at the foot of the mountain.
Those who made the trip to the top on opening day were greeted with powder conditions at most elevations with moderate wind. Temperature is mild at the village base, with a subpeak temperature of -7°C.
