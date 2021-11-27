The line-up for the gondola on opening day at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort celebrates opening day

Hundreds of people came out to ski and snowboard when the first gondolas opened

It was a sight for sore eyes.

After a long, hot summer, snow seekers were eager to get back on the slopes. Hundreds formed a maze of skiers and snowboarders prior to the opening of the Revelstoke Mountain Resort at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 27.

The line began Friday (Nov. 26) night, when those hungry to be the first to ride the untouched snow pitched their tents at the foot of the mountain.

Those who made the trip to the top on opening day were greeted with powder conditions at most elevations with moderate wind. Temperature is mild at the village base, with a subpeak temperature of -7°C.

The first gondolas making their way up the mountain at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Webcam view from the top of the Stoke Chair at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Revelstoke Mountain Resort)

