Under this pile of snow is Gnorm, a 10 inch tall gnome that the resort has a webcam on 24/7 to indicate how much fresh snow has fallen at the resort. This screenshot was taken at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 28. (Revelstoke Mountain Resort)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort closed due to avalanche risk

They received 31 cm of snow in the last 24 hours

Revelstoke Mountain Resort will be closed today, Nov. 28, due to high avalanche risk.

“This is a historic event and the safety of our staff and guests is our number one priority,” said the resort in the announcement, this morning.

The closure came not long after an annoucement that the lifts would be delayed until 9:30 a.m. due to heavy snow and intermittent electrical issues.

“Our intent is to reopen tomorrow as conditions allow,” the resort said.

According to their snow report, the resort recieved 31 cm of snow in the last 24 hours.

