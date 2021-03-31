Revelstoke Mountain Resort ends season early due to staff shortages from COVID-19

An early ending to the 2020/2021 winter season at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The resort closed March 31 (six days early) due to staff shortages from COVID-19 (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Mountain Resort is closed for the rest of the season.

Announced on their website, the company said the early closure is due to staff shortages from COVID-19 in their mountain operations division, a job section of the resort that includes lift operators and ski patrol.

The resort was scheduled to end the season on April 5. Yesterday, the resort said it may only close for today (March 31), but in a recent posting the company confirmed it needed to completely end the season early.

In an online posting from Vice President of Operations Peter Nielsen, he thanked the staff and local community for support this season.

“The collective passion shared by our employees and residents is what makes Revelstoke so special. I cannot think of a better place to work, play or live.”

The resort opened Nov. 27 and operated for 124 days. In an earlier interview with Black Press Media in January, Nielsen said the pandemic had reduced ticket sales this season by more than 60 per cent.

The company said if people have unused lift tickets for this season to emailrmrbookings@revelstokemtn.com for a full refund or for credit towards next winter.

The resort said it expects to kick off the summer season on May 21 with the opening of the Pipe Mountain Coaster.

Black Press Media has reached out to the resort for more information.

On March 29, the province forced Whistler Blackcomb to close during a spike in COVID-19 cases. The province has not revealed how many cases are connected to the coastal resort.

