Revelstoke Mountain Resort has 87 cm for opening tomorrow

Weather forecast is sunny for Saturday

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Sunny. High minus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Clear. Low minus 14.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High minus 5. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

West to Sicamous: No conditions report.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

South: No conditions report.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

Opening day is Nov. 30

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 87 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -13C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Friday

“Enjoy the cold clear weather and be back to the trailhead early on these short days.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges
Trial for accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven blaze will take place in 2020

Revelstoke City Council to remove minimum home sizes

They will not be hosting a public hearing about the Zoning Bylaw amendment

Youth recipient of $15,000 grant to respond to an urgent local need announced Dec. 3

Future Launch Community Challenge an RBC Foundation and Community Foundation nation-wide project

Winter permit now in place for Rogers Pass

High of minus three today

Environment Canada issues wind warning for West Columbia region

Temperatures are expected to continue to drop Thursday and Friday

Fashion Fridays: 5 ways to look festive – fast

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

First Nation elder's trial accusing B.C. Mountie of excessive force begins

Irene Joseph says run-in with Const. Darrin Meier in 2014 has left her with psychological damage

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges

Earlier in the week, Andrew Scheer had been blasted by party supporters in Montreal

'Miraculous' is how Salmon Arm woman describes her treatment for Parkinson's

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

AIM Roads ready to tackle winter on Shuswap highways

Company brings innovative road maintenance technology to region

Trial for accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven blaze will take place in 2020

Next court appearance for man charged in 2018 arson set for new year

Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse

Former Olympic skier Allison Forsyth says if such an organization had existed in the late 1990s

