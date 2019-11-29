Revelstoke Mountain Resort has 87 cm for opening tomorrow

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Sunny. High minus 4. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Clear. Low minus 14.
Tomorrow: Sunny. High minus 5. UV index 1 or low.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Slippery sections. Compact snow.
West to Sicamous: No conditions report.
Highway 23
North: Slippery sections. Compact snow.
South: No conditions report.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:
Opening day is Nov. 30
New snow: 0 cm
Base depth: 87 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -13C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Friday
“Enjoy the cold clear weather and be back to the trailhead early on these short days.”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Parks Canada