Revelstoke Mountain Resort has 90 cm base

Ski resort opens Saturday

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 14 overnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind north 20 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 15 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

West to Sicamous: No conditions report.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections. Compact snow.

South: No conditions report.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

Opening day is Nov. 30

New snow: 1 cm

Base depth: 90 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -15C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Wednesday

“Hazards today: Cold temperatures, short days, buried early season hazards, and a Surface Hoar Layer buried 30-50cm down from the surface”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

