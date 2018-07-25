Revelstoke Mountain Resort nominated as Canada’s Best Ski Resort at the World Ski Awards

(RMR Webcam) Reveltoke Mountain Resort has once again been nominated as Canada’s Best Ski Resort at the World Ski Awards.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has once again garnered the attention of the world ski community, receiving its sixth consecutive nomination for Canada’s Best Ski Resort at the World Ski Awards.

RMR has consistently received nominations since the World Ski Awards began presenting the awards in 2013, winning once in 2016. The same year, RMR received a nomination for the honour of World’s Best Ski Resort at the ceremony.

Other than the 2016 RMR win, the title of Canada’s Best Ski Resort has went to Lake Louise at every installment of the awards.

In a statement to the Revelstoke Review regarding the nomination, RMR director of marketing Kevin Manuel said that the continued recognition from the World Ski Awards further reinforces RMR’s reputation as a world class resort.

“The World Ski Awards represent a benchmark for recognition within the ski tourism industry,” said Manuel. “This award signifies an opportunity for Revelstoke to build awareness on a global scale, particularly in destination markets like Europe, Australia and the USA.”

Revelstoke’s Bighorn Chalet also received a nomination this year, having won the category of Canada’s Best Ski Chalet every year since the awards inception.

Bighorn has also taken the title of World’s Best Ski Chalet four times — in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 — though lost out in the category to Chalet Les Anges in Zermatt, Switzerland in 2017.

To learn more about the World Ski Awards and to vote, visit worldskiawards.com/.

