A skier twirls and flips at this year’s king and queen of the mountain competition at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. The event occured only a week prior the early closure. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort offering partial credit for season passes upon renewal

The resort closed March 16, which was 34 days early

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is offering its season pass holders a credit for the 2019-20 season, which was shortened due to COVID-19.

Pass holders will get a 20 per cent renewal discount for next season, if purchased by June 15.

The company is also extending early bird pricing until Sept. 30 and have introduced a “no questions asked” refund policy effective until Oct. 31.

READ MORE: B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

Whistler Blackcomb is another resort offering discounts due to the pandemic. Their pass holders will receive a credit between 20 and 80 per cent, depending on how many days the pass was used.

Kicking Horse Resort said they will release details on next year’s pass later this spring. Another resort, Big White said they will release details on their early bird season pass by June 1.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort closed March 16, which was 34 days early.

Due to the premature closure, the company said they have experienced a significant loss in revenue and hundreds of seasonal workers were laid off early.

READ MORE: COVID-19 leads to 75% revenue loss for half of Revelstoke businesses

The resort is hoping to open this summer in some form. Whether they will open their pipe mountain coaster or mountain biking trails is currently unknown and will depend on guidelines from the province and Interior Health.

The early bird price for the 2020/21 adult ski pass is $1,029 until Sept. 30.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort also offers an interest free payment plan option until June 15, which allows customers to pay for the pass over a 10-month period.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Finance

Mission Institution: Voices from inside Canada’s worst COVID-19 prison outbreak

